Galen Graves

May 24, 1932 - November 13, 2020

Gladstone, Missouri - Galen Grover Graves, age 88, Gladstone, Missouri, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospital.

Galen was born May 24, 1932 in Joplin, son of the late Frederick Arthur Graves and Bertie Leona McCullough Graves. He grew up in Joplin, graduated from Joplin High School, and served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Kenneth Whiting during the Korean Conflict in communication operations. He returned from military service and worked for over 35 years with AT&T in Wichita and Kansas City. He was active in the Community of Christ Church Highlands Congregation, and a member of the churches High Priesthood.

He married his beloved Anna Rhea Cooper on January 25, 1957, she preceded him in death after nearly 60 years together on September 28, 2016.

Survivors include his children, Cynthia Ann Pagel of Loveland, Colorado, Michael Shawn Graves and wife Diane of St. Louis, Missouri, Lisa Gale Parker of Kansas City, Missouri, and Douglas Eugene Graves of Los Angeles, California; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery with Cheryl Henning, Elder officiating.

Open visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker Mortuary.





