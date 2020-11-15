1/1
Galen Graves
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Galen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Galen Graves
May 24, 1932 - November 13, 2020
Gladstone, Missouri - Galen Grover Graves, age 88, Gladstone, Missouri, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospital.
Galen was born May 24, 1932 in Joplin, son of the late Frederick Arthur Graves and Bertie Leona McCullough Graves. He grew up in Joplin, graduated from Joplin High School, and served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Kenneth Whiting during the Korean Conflict in communication operations. He returned from military service and worked for over 35 years with AT&T in Wichita and Kansas City. He was active in the Community of Christ Church Highlands Congregation, and a member of the churches High Priesthood.
He married his beloved Anna Rhea Cooper on January 25, 1957, she preceded him in death after nearly 60 years together on September 28, 2016.
Survivors include his children, Cynthia Ann Pagel of Loveland, Colorado, Michael Shawn Graves and wife Diane of St. Louis, Missouri, Lisa Gale Parker of Kansas City, Missouri, and Douglas Eugene Graves of Los Angeles, California; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery with Cheryl Henning, Elder officiating.
Open visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Parker Mortuary - Joplin
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parker Mortuary - Joplin
1502 S. Joplin Ave
Joplin, MO 64804
(417) 623-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved