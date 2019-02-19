|
Galen Pyle It is with great sadness the family of Galen Pyle of Independence MO, announce his passing on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 79. Galen graduated Versailles High School in 1958. He worked as a Missouri State Trooper before going on to become a successful businessman owning several car lots. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Asia. Galen will be missed by his grandson Joel, his brother Kent and his wife Mary Anne, his niece Nancy, his nephew Jeffery and his wife Vivian, and his step-daughter Debbie.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2019