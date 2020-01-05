|
Garland Winsor Cantrell Garland (Gar) Winsor Cantrell died on December 27, 2019 at 95 years old. Gar will be laid to rest in Mount Moriah Cemetery. Gar was born to Ruby (Moffet) Cantrell and Lloyd Cantrell on February 15, 1924 in Kansas City, Missouri. When Gar was an infant, the family moved to Detroit, Michigan, where his father was a stock broker until the market crashed in 1929. They then returned to the family homestead in Neosho, Missouri. This move from an urban community to a rural one was a challenging one for Gar. While growing up in Neosho, he spent long days doing chores on the farm both before and after school. He demonstrated strong artistic ability even as a young child, a talent that would lead to his college major and future career as an architectural engineer. He also played on an undefeated Neosho High School football team and earned an athletic scholarship to Joplin Junior College. He later attended the University of Kansas as part of the V12 Naval program and lettered in football as an offensive guard weighing 167 pounds soaking wet. He was a member of Scarab Honorary Architectural Fraternity and Theta Tau Engineering Social Fraternity. He then went to Mid-shipment School in New York City. After graduation, he transported prisoners of war on naval ships for the next several years. He ended his naval career as Lieutenant (j.g.) U.S. Navy. He married his childhood love, Margaret Bell Mason (Maggie), and settled in Prairie Village, Kansas and had two children, Rob and Ann. Both Maggie and Gar were excellent parents, attending all their children's events. They were founding members of Asbury United Methodist Church and over the years, Gar was director of each committee at Asbury. He was the architect of their "dream home" on Fontana that he and Maggie built for the family in 1962. These were wonderful years of his life. Gar loved his work. He had a 40-year career at the Marley Cooling Tower Company, including 25 years as Vice President of Engineering. Leading a department of 140 people, he took his leadership role seriously and would routinely visit any employee in the hospital. He also served on the Marley Fund, which enabled him to decide the designation of charitable contributions. It was in this capacity that he became acquainted with Avila College and served on the Board of Directors for years. Gar was always looking for ways to serve his community. For instance, he was on the University of Kansas's School of Engineering Advisory Board for 20 years, where he was passionate and instrumental in making changes, including securing competitive salaries for KU engineering professors. He also served on the board of the Kansas City Museum. Margaret was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 1975 at the age of 53, the second case diagnosed in Kansas City. Gar's unfailing devotion to her for the next 5 years was a tribute to their love. Gar often said that he attributes much of his success in his career to Margaret's gift of communicating with people. They spent many evenings discussing approaches to a certain work situation or employee. Gar moved to Village Shalom due to health reasons in the winter of 2019. Gar faced the challenge of moving from his home with the same adaptability and determination demonstrated during his childhood move from urban Detroit, in his work, and in the devoted care of his wife. Gar was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Ruby (Moffett) Cantrell, his wife Margaret Cantrell, his brother Lloyd Cantrell, his sister Beverly Paprocki and his son Robert Cantrell. He is survived by his daughter Ann (Steve) Spangler, grandchildren, Mason (Louisa) Spangler, Margaret Spangler, and his brother Dr. Robert Cantrell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Gar's name to the KU School of Engineering, checks payable to KU Endowment ("KU Engineering" in memo line), mail to: KU Endowment, PO Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044-0928 or call 785-830-7576 and pay by credit card or donate to a . Services will be held in the Spring of 2020. For further details or to leave condolences, visit www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020