Garnett Kincaid
Garnett Kincaid Garnett Kincaid, age 80, of Liberty, MO passed away on June 16, 2020 at Liberty Health and Wellness Nursing Facility, Liberty, MO. Garnett was born on December 23, 1939 in Pierce Nebraska, the daughter of Herbert and Emma Magdanz. For 35 years, she worked in the restaurant industry mainly as a Manager. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 1/2 years, Phil Kincaid, 4 daughters, one son, Joyce Maskil, Bob Cummins, Tonijo Mitchell, Diana Whalen and Triscia Zimmerman; as well as three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Garnett was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Chambers. Arr: Park Lawn Northland Chapel 816-781-8228

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
