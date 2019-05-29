Garry Lee McCormack Sr. Garry Lee McCormack, Sr. was born August 7th, 1937 and passed away May 24th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Geraldine McCormack of Mission, KS. He graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1957. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 54, National Rifle Association, Kansas City Trap Association and Missouri Valley Arms Collectors Association. He served on the board of directors of the Seven and Ten Gun Club and a member of the Tri County Rod and Gun Club. He was the owner of McCormack Distributing Co. for 40 years and retired in 2013. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved taking his family on camping trips when they were young. He is survived by the love of his life, JoAnn, his wife of 60 years, and his 4 children Darlene (Bill) Beard, Garry Jr., Benita Shaw Craft, Cathy (Carl) Casey and 5 grandchildren, Kyle, Ray, Ryan, Garry Lee and Jenny. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Rose and Matthew who called him Pop and by his sisters-in-law Bernadine Hoffmann, Jackie (Al) Rau, Debbie (Tom) Headley and his brother-in-law Michael Hiller and many nieces and nephews. He was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church in Mission, Kansas. As per his request, there will be no services. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kindred Hospice for the excellent care that was given with such compassion and love.

