1/1
Garvey Hess
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garvey Hess
November 27, 1942 - September 22, 2020
Stephenville, Texas - Garvey Richard Hess, 77, of Stephenville, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Granbury, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Stephenville Funeral Home Chapel with Darrell Wallace officiating. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Garvey was born on November 27, 1942 in Archie, Missouri to the late Joseph and Dorothy George Hess. As a youth, he was a farmer, active in the Boy Scouts of America and graduated from Archie High School. He and his four brothers attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He proudly served in the United States Army. He married Janice Pulliam on September 3, 1965 in Harrisonville, MO and together they raised two children, Robbie and Sherry. He worked in several professions, including construction and driving a truck, prior to purchasing the Tex-Hess Three Way Store. Garvey had resided in Stephenville for 32 years and was a member of Selden Baptist Church. He loved traveling and spending time in Colorado in the summer and the Rio Grande Valley in the winter. He volunteered many years at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show. He loved fishing, nature and being outside.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Janice Hess of Stephenville; son, Robbie Hess and wife Cindy of Stephenville; daughter, Sherry Roe and husband Andy of Harrisonville, MO; grandchildren, Jordan Hess, Kayson Roe and Ryan Hess; his siblings, Joe (Jeanette) Hess, Janice Strawbridge, and Glenn (Claudine) Hess; his siblings spouses Walter Heid, Betty Hess and Reba Hess. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Hess; sister, Barbara Heid and brothers, Larry Hess and Jerry Hess.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be Selden Baptist Church (Stephenville, TX), La Feria First Baptist Church (La Feria, TX) or Santa Gertrudis Breeders International Junior Board (Kingsville, TX).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Stephenville Funeral Home - Stephenville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephenville Funeral Home - Stephenville
120 West South Loop
Stephenville, TX 76401
(254) 965-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved