Garvey Hess

November 27, 1942 - September 22, 2020

Stephenville, Texas - Garvey Richard Hess, 77, of Stephenville, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Granbury, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Stephenville Funeral Home Chapel with Darrell Wallace officiating. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.

Garvey was born on November 27, 1942 in Archie, Missouri to the late Joseph and Dorothy George Hess. As a youth, he was a farmer, active in the Boy Scouts of America and graduated from Archie High School. He and his four brothers attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He proudly served in the United States Army. He married Janice Pulliam on September 3, 1965 in Harrisonville, MO and together they raised two children, Robbie and Sherry. He worked in several professions, including construction and driving a truck, prior to purchasing the Tex-Hess Three Way Store. Garvey had resided in Stephenville for 32 years and was a member of Selden Baptist Church. He loved traveling and spending time in Colorado in the summer and the Rio Grande Valley in the winter. He volunteered many years at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show. He loved fishing, nature and being outside.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Janice Hess of Stephenville; son, Robbie Hess and wife Cindy of Stephenville; daughter, Sherry Roe and husband Andy of Harrisonville, MO; grandchildren, Jordan Hess, Kayson Roe and Ryan Hess; his siblings, Joe (Jeanette) Hess, Janice Strawbridge, and Glenn (Claudine) Hess; his siblings spouses Walter Heid, Betty Hess and Reba Hess. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Hess; sister, Barbara Heid and brothers, Larry Hess and Jerry Hess.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be Selden Baptist Church (Stephenville, TX), La Feria First Baptist Church (La Feria, TX) or Santa Gertrudis Breeders International Junior Board (Kingsville, TX).





