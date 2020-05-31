Gary Allen Veenendaal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Allen Veenendaal Gary Allen Veenendaal, 63, of Broomfield, Colorado, passed away Monday, May 18th, 2020. Gary was born in Mitchell, South Dakota on January 27, 1957, a son of Betty Jean (Porter) Veenendaal and the late Gerrit Veenendaal, Jr. He was a father, coach, educator, administrator, grandfather, brother, uncle, son, and friend. He never missed an event or game of his children; was a Denver Broncos fan, a sports enthusiast; proud K-State parent; enjoyed golfing and fishing; graduated from Erie High School (Colorado), Hastings College and Emporia State University; taught and coached at J.C. Harmon High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Survivors include his mother, Betty Jean (Porter) Veenendaal, of Broomfield, Colorado; daughter, Amy Veenendaal, (Nick Green), of Houston, Texas; and son, Brad Veenendaal, (Jordan), of Salina, Kansas; and granddaughter, Emerson Green. He is also survived by sisters, Laura O'Kelly (Patrick) and Brenda Castro, both of Broomfield, Colorado. Cremation has been chosen and no services are planned. To send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
500 S Ohio St
Salina, KS 67401
(785) 823-3456
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved