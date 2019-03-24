|
|
Gary David Ussery Gary D. Ussery, 58, passed away March 16, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Graveside services will be 1:30pm, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 N. 94th St., KCK. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fight Colorectal Cancer, 134 Park Central Sq., Ste 210, Springfield, MO 65806. In honor of Gary, please wear your favorite sports gear. Gary is survived by his sons, David Ussery and his wife Sarah, and Aaron Ussery; his sister, Diane Ussery; his grandchildren, Tatum, Tenlee, Lealand, and Jase Ussery; his uncle, Charles Foy, Jr.; his former wife, Kim Ussery; as well as other cousins, relatives and friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019