Gary E. Grebe Gary E. Grebe, died January 3, 2020 at his home in Kansas City. Gary was born in Rockport, Missouri and raised on a farm nearby. He graduated from the University of Kansas. He lived and worked in Kansas City and in Omaha where he owned a business. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winifred and Willard Grebe and is survived by his husband, Jerry Harrington, his brother, Warren Grebe, of Kansas City, and his niece Kelly Grebe and her family of Nederland, Colorado. Condolences may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020