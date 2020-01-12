Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Grebe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary E. Grebe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary E. Grebe Obituary
Gary E. Grebe Gary E. Grebe, died January 3, 2020 at his home in Kansas City. Gary was born in Rockport, Missouri and raised on a farm nearby. He graduated from the University of Kansas. He lived and worked in Kansas City and in Omaha where he owned a business. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winifred and Willard Grebe and is survived by his husband, Jerry Harrington, his brother, Warren Grebe, of Kansas City, and his niece Kelly Grebe and her family of Nederland, Colorado. Condolences may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -