Gary Eugene Hartegan
1946 - 2020
Gary Eugene Hartegan Gary Eugene Hartegan, 74, of Lenexa, KS born January 27, 1946 in Kansas City, KS to George and Doris Hartegan. He passed away at his home on June 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Carol, adult children Greg, Mark (Janelle), Scott, and 3 grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, with the Rosary at 6:30, Wed. June 24 at Porter Funeral Home. 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Thur. June 25 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Full obituary and COVID details at www.porterfuneralhome.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
JUN
24
Rosary
06:30 PM
Porter Funeral Home
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
