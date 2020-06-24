Gary Eugene Hartegan Gary Eugene Hartegan, 74, of Lenexa, KS born January 27, 1946 in Kansas City, KS to George and Doris Hartegan. He passed away at his home on June 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Carol, adult children Greg, Mark (Janelle), Scott, and 3 grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, with the Rosary at 6:30, Wed. June 24 at Porter Funeral Home. 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Thur. June 25 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Full obituary and COVID details at www.porterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 24, 2020.