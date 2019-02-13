Kansas City Star Obituaries
Gary "Doug" Farmer Gary "Doug" Farmer, 79, of Blue Spring, MO passed away on February 11, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:30 am Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Buckner United Methodist Church, 109 S. Hudson Buckner, MO 64016. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the church. Burial will take place in Buckner Hill Cemetery. Doug was born on November 2, 1939 in Pratt, KS to Richard and Helen (Freeman) Farmer. After graduating from Pratt High School, Doug attended the University of Kansas where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. For over 20 years Doug was a Realtor with Coldwell Bankers, JD Reece, and Reece Nichols. Doug was a member of Phi Delta Theta, Blue Springs Rotary and an Honorary Warrior in Mic-O-Say. He enjoyed golfing, vacationing is Estes Park, CO, High Adventure Canoe trips to Boundary Waters, summers at Scout Camp, and watching KU Sports. Survivors include; son Chris Farmer and his wife Anne; son Patrick Farmer and his wife Rosie; grandsons Sam and Jack Farmer; brother Art Farmer and his wife Mary; sister Joan Farmer; extended family and friends. Doug is preceded in death by his parents and wife Imelda Farmer. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart of America Council Camp Staff Scholarship Fund, Fort Osage Golf Team, or Buckner United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2019
