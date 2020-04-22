|
Gary Francis Horst Gary Francis Horst was born on August 16, 1947 to Herman Francis and Martha Ann (Gerling) Horst at Boonville, Mo. He was schooled at St. Martin's School in Martinsville, Mo. by nuns in a two-room schoolhouse through the eighth grade. He graduated from Pilot Grove High School in 1965 along with 35 other classmates. He went to the University of Missouri and received his degree in accounting in 1969. He served in the National Guard for six years. He was in the same Guard unit that Harry Truman commanded and therefore participated in the twenty-one gun salute at Harry Truman's funeral. He was in public accounting as a CPA with Arthur Young Accounting firm for six years. He then was the Chief Financial Officer for small manufacturing firms. His last position was CFO for Parker McCrory Mfg. for twenty plus years. He married Susan Lorraine (Hill) Wright on January 12, 1980. He was an instant dad to Stacey, age 8. Their sons, Kevin (deceased) and Bryan, were born in 1981 and 1982. Gary enjoyed the in-laws and grandchildren, Brady, Hudson, and Francis. Gary loved the outdoors and visiting the national parks. He hunted deer, wild hogs, turkeys, and pheasants. He loved fishing, especially his 2019 trip to Alaska halibut fishing. He was a great accountant and mathematician. He always studied with interest in the sciences. He was a great fan of the Chiefs and Royals. Gary was an unforgettable and towering man at 6' 7" tall. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, sporting fan, archer, rifleman, morel mushroom hunter, and cigar smoker. He was always considerate and had an intense love of the Lord. Gary died April 19th at the home after a five plus year battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Gary's donation preference is the Shawnee Knights of Columbus Council 2332, 11221 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily. com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020