Gary Huffman Gary Huffman, age 84, passed away peacefully at home with his family on 03/20/19. He is survived by his wife Beverly, son Scott and wife Tracy, daughter Jennifer and husband Charlie and 7 grandchildren. Known as "G'Pa" he adored his grandchildren Joshua, Jordan, Sierra, Wyatt and Avery and two great grandchildren Cailey and Jacob. Gary was born 03/15/35 in Carterville, MO. He graduated from Webb City High School in 1953 marrying his high school sweetheart Beverly Hughes that same year. He joined the Air Force in 1954 serving in Korea. After his service using the GI Bill he attended KU graduating in 1963. He worked for Sears and Texaco as a sales rep for several years after college before starting a home business in 1971 that would grow and become known as Independence Audio. He had a passion for flying and was a member of the Missouri Pilots Association. Gary supported various charitable organizations with a focus on helping animals; he never met a dog he didn't love! He was truly one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal rescue in Gary's memory. The family will have a casual Celebration Of Life on March 31st, 2019 from 1pm 4pm at the Elks Lodge, 100 NE Brizendine Rd., Blue Springs, MO.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019