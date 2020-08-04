Gary J. Brackett Gary J. Brackett, 72, Kansas City, KS, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with Funeral Services following at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to: American Diabetes Association. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Edyth Brackett, 2 brothers, Bernon and Theodore (Ted) Brackett and his wife of 44 years Sara in 2015. Gary is survived by his sons, Michael Brackett and Chuck "Charlie" Brackett and husband Robert Garrett, daughter, Angie Hunter, 6 grandchildren, brothers, Keith (Jane), Smoky (Marcia), sisters, Edie Moulder, Betty Eidson and sister in law Lucille Brackett. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
