Gary John Mankellow Gary John Mankellow, 72, unexpectedly passed away at his home on March 27th, 2020. Gary was born in Hatfield, England on 12/12/1947. He attended Chatham Grammar School and Dartmouth Navy College, where only the best was granted entry. Gary was accepted into the Royal Navy and spent 10 years as a backseat navigator. At one port, Gary met the love of his life, Carolyn Crosby Mankellow, who together celebrated 46 years of marriage. In 1977, Gary and Carolyn came to America for Gary to begin a 23-year career with Pfizer Pharmaceutical as a Manager/Trainer of Sales. After retiring in 2000, Gary did consulting work on sales training until being recruited to join Coldwell Banker Good Life Real Estate Group in 2008. Gary quickly became a top producing agent in Kansas City. Receiving many awards but he was most proud of being a repeated recipient of the Agent Spirit Award voted by his colleagues. Gary is survived by his wife, Carolyn Crosby Mankellow, of the home. His family of collegues at Coldwell Banker Good Life and MANY friends. A gather of celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020