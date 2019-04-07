Gary Kent Hylton Gary Kent Hylton, 83, of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away March 13, 2019. His memorial service will be held 2pm, Friday, April 12 at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208. All Model T friends are encouraged to drive your T to the service, weather permitting. Gary was born May 4, 1935 in Topeka, Kansas. Gary was a first generation college graduate of Kansas State. In 1967, he bought Beatty Plastic Company which eventually became Forte Company. He owned and operated the company until he sold it to his son in 1994, where they continued to work together for the next 10 years. Gary was a lifelong member of the Village Presbyterian Church. Gary is known nationally for his Model T cars, parts and passion for everything Ford Model T. He was a member of the Kansas City Chuggers as well as many other Regional and National Model T Clubs and Associations. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Dorothy Hylton and sister, Judy Shanholtz. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol; children, Ginny Shoaf (Bob), Kent Hylton (Amy), Jack Hylton (Barbie), John Hylton (Jo) and Guy Hylton (Laura); 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be given in his name to a Hospice Agency of your choice.

