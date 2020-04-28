Kansas City Star Obituaries
Gary Kufahl age 83, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on April 21. Gary was born in Onaga, KS to Grace and Mahlon Kufahl. He graduated from Onaga High School and College of Emporia in KS. He was employed for many years as a mortgage banker with Charles F Curry Mortgage Company, and Home Savings Association, both in KCMO. During his leisure time, he was very involved with volleyball activities in and around the Kansas City area. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Cynthia Patton, brother Don Kufahl, sister Janet Newcomer, nephew Eric Newcomer and niece Lisa Wilburn. Surviving is his wife, LaVerna; son, Douglas; granddaughter, Sofie Patton; and many nieces and nephews. At a later date, his ashed will be buried in the Duluth Cemetery near Onaga, KS. He will be greatly missed by his family, his neighbors, and his friends. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the . https://cremationcenterkc.com/gary-kufahl/
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2020
