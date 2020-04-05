|
|
Gary Lee Chesher Gary Lee Chesher, 78, of Kansas City North, passed away on March 26th, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Gary was born in Brookfield, MO, on July 24, 1941, to Raymond and Gertrude Walden Chesher. He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1959, where he was co-captain of both the football and basketball teams. He attended William Jewel College in Liberty, MO, for one year on a basketball scholarship, but then transferred to Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State University), where he graduated in 1966 with a bachelor's degree as a History and PE major. While at SMS he became a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity, and developed friendships that would be with him his entire life. Gary enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after graduation from college and served as a Supply Officer in the Third Shore Party Battalion in Vietnam from 1967-1968. Upon returning from Vietnam he married the former Cindy Palmer of Springfield, MO, in August 1968. They were married for 51 years. A fun story they like to tell was that they had a very romantic engagement in Hawaii '67 where they'd agreed to meet during his R&R, proposing to her on her 21st birthday. Following his active duty in the Marine Corps, Gary and Cindy moved to Kansas City, MO, where they raised their two children, Allison and David, along with various cats and dogs. Gary was hired by the Campbell Soup Sales Company, where he worked for 27 years as a salesman, Account Manager and Sales Executive. He then worked part time for Kraft Foods until his retirement in 2007. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald Chesher, and his sister Judy Chesher Goett. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Allison Nelson (John) of Westlake Village, CA, and his son David Chesher (Jihan) of Kansas City, MO, and the lights of his life, grandchildren Mia and Collin Nelson, and Lily Chesher. He also leaves behind his nephews Chris Chesher and Daniel Goett, and his nieces Sarah Chesher Ihrig, Jessica Palmer Bower, and Kathryn Palmer Spencer, and brother-in-law Rick Palmer. Near and dear to his heart were his Kappa Alpha brothers, aka The Rednecks, whom he considered as close as family. Gary loved his family, his friends, his country, the Marine Corps, Mizzou Tigers, Missouri State Bears, and his Brookfield Bulldogs. He was an avid reader, especially Civil War stories, he loved watching old movies and Jeopardy. He loved musical theater, the Chiefs, the Royals, folk music (especially the Kingston Trio), Irish music, playing trivia games, and Jim Beam bourbon. He also enjoyed playing bingo as well as other social activities with his friends at Anthology Senior Living Facility at Burlington Creek, where he has resided for the past three and a half years. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Anthology for taking such good care of him, and a special thank you to Morgan Clark, who made each day brighter just by her presence. Thanks also to the Crossroads Hospice staff and nurses who helped so much in these past few months. A memorial service under direction of the Meyer Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO, will be held at a later date, due to the coronavirus complications. In lieu of flowers Gary would love your support for the , Wayside Waifs or KC Pet Project, or the American Parkinson's Association. He would always appreciate the simple honor of raising a glass with your friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020