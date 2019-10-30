Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:30 PM
Gary Lee Ethridge Jr.


1966 - 2019
Gary Lee Ethridge Jr. Obituary
Gary Lee Ethridge, Jr. Gary Ethridge, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on October 28, 2019. A visitation will be held from 2:30pm-3:30pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will begin at 3:30pm. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Gary was born the son of Gary Lee Ethridge, Sr. and Gertrude Ethridge on March 18, 1966. He is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Nicole Ethridge; mother, Gertrude Shoemaker; step father, Roy Shoemaker; sisters, Angela (Albert) Hoggatt and Julie Brown; brother, Aaron Shoemaker; grandchild, Ava Nicole Shomber; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to KC Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd., KC, MO 64145. Please visit Gary's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019
