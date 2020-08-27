Gary Lynn Simmons Gary Lynn Simmons, 73, of Olathe, Kansas, died at home on August 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. His wish to end his almost-ten-year battle with cancer quickly and painlessly was fulfilled. Now the universe will take care of him. He left behind a family well-versed in exactly how to fold bath towels, how to fill a room with laughter, how to never know a stranger, how to hang slacks, how to properly store boat-to-shore lines, how to drive cars fast, where to find the best ice cream and barbeque, and how to tell an interesting story. Gary was retired from a career as a serial entrepreneur and founder of American West Medical and MASS Design. After selling these companies, he focused on enjoying his time. He had a lifelong passion for boats, cars, and collecting. His most recent hobby was collecting European sports cars. He spent as much time as possible in Florida near the water. He loved books, food, music, movies, and telling stories. He was nearly always with his wife, Vickie, and he loved her deeply. He was in consistent contact with his children and grandchildren. He could easily find purpose in each and every day. Gary was an active man who liked to stay busy, and he always had multiple projects in the works. He was slowed but not stopped by his epic battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma - a cancer that he forced into remission after countless treatments and years of fighting. He had a remarkably strong will and an unwavering and challenging spirit. When he was diagnosed early last year with metastatic colon cancer, he rallied those attributes again. His battles with cancer beat so many odds and broke several records. Gary will always be remembered as a survivor. A man who knew exactly where every tool for every task was stored, he left little for his family to worry about and much to celebrate for a life lived well and to its fullest. The road map for life without Gary is not fuzzy with the exception of a few tears smudging the ink. Family and friends will all miss him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Hubert Simmons, and by his daughter, Lindsay Christina Simmons. He leaves behind a family who will miss him every day: his wife and the love of his life, Vickie Jo Simmons; his daughters, S. Sloane Simmons (Harl A. Van Deursen) and Casey Simmons; his step-daughter, Jaclyn Denne (Duncan) Hunsperger (Jim Garrett Hunsperger); and his grandchildren, Dakota Price Van Deursen, Benjamin Duncan Hunsperger, Joseph Gage Hunsperger, Emma Ray Hunsperger, and Sawyer Sloane Simmons. Delayed due to COVID-19, a celebration of Gary's life that will honor his true spirit will be held when it is safe to gather. Gary wanted the occasion to be as joyful as he was. His was a life without limits. In lieu of any flowers or food, the family is asking that memorial contributions in Gary's name be made to "The Simmons Family Cancer Research Fund" at The University of Kansas Cancer Center or to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care. Both are organizations that made a huge impact on his life and longevity. To leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com