Gary M. Ising Gary M. Ising, born on August 8, 1960 in Kansas City, MO passed away on December 30, 2019. He was the proud father of two daughters, Charlynn and Linnea, and grandfather to three grandchildren, Riley, Cullen and Maggie. He was one of eight siblings, Rick (deceased), John, Debbie, Tom, Lisa, Theresa and Chris, and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews that he adored and loved to pick on; a child at heart until the day he left us. Gary had many friends and a deep love for his home away from home, Hawaii. He is at peace now and will never be forgotten. Services will be held Saturday, January 4, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4101 E. 105th Terrace, Kansas City, MO. Visitation 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 3, 2020