Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Ising
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary M. Ising

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary M. Ising Obituary
Gary M. Ising Gary M. Ising, born on August 8, 1960 in Kansas City, MO passed away on December 30, 2019. He was the proud father of two daughters, Charlynn and Linnea, and grandfather to three grandchildren, Riley, Cullen and Maggie. He was one of eight siblings, Rick (deceased), John, Debbie, Tom, Lisa, Theresa and Chris, and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews that he adored and loved to pick on; a child at heart until the day he left us. Gary had many friends and a deep love for his home away from home, Hawaii. He is at peace now and will never be forgotten. Services will be held Saturday, January 4, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4101 E. 105th Terrace, Kansas City, MO. Visitation 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -