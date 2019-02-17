|
Gary Matthew Frost Gary Matthew Frost, 66 of Kansas City, Mo. Born on March 17th 1952, passed away on January 30th 2019, in Fort Collins, Co. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernie & Mary Imogene Frost & his wife Mary Frost. He is survived by his sister Jeannette Gross, of St. Charles, Mo., his children, Keely, Melanie, Matthew & Jennifer Frost & 5 grandchildren of KCMO. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 22nd 10-11 am service & reception follows 11-12pm. Located at Evangel Church 1414 E. 103rd st. KCMO 64131.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 17, 2019