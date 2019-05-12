Home

Gary Miller Gary Francis Miller, 77, Overland Park, KS, passed away in Crystal River, FL on March 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Liz Miller, his children Christopher Miller, Leah Paddock, Janet Brockman, Brad Rishmany and six grandchildren. Gary was a loving and wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is greatly missed by all. Services will be held on Friday, May 17th at 3:00 at Church of the Ascension 9510 W 127th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019
