Gary "Tiny" Morrison
1942 - 2020
April 5, 1942 - October 15, 2020
Merriam, Kansas - Gary L. "Tiny" Morrison, 78, of Merriam, KS passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 21 at the Antioch Family Worship Center, 5201 Antioch Road, Overland Park, KS. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday. He will be laid to rest in Pleasant View Cemetery. Gary was born April 5, 1942 to the late Carl and Bonita Morrison in Winfield, KS. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1960. On August 12, 1977 Gary married Mildred Alvarado in Kansas City, KS. Tiny drove a concrete truck for over 40 years. He worked for Concrete Materials for 25 years and LaFarge Ready Mix before retiring in 2000.Tiny was a dedicated Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Papa. He looked forward to Sunday dinner's and enjoying being with family, no matter the occasion. Tiny had a love of classic cars, especially Fords; classic rock and the Blue's. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Morrison. Tiny is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Millie Morrison; two children, Wes Haynes and wife JeRaye; Angela Ditto and husband James; eight grandchildren, Shawn Haynes and wife Alyssa; Miranda Blakley and husband Garrett; Jarod Haynes; Matthew Oropeza and wife Nancy; Marcus Oropeza; Mason Ditto; Tryston Ditto; Lynzee Ditto; seven great grandchildren, Kayson Haynes; Emberly Haynes; Tatum Blakley; Wesley Blakley; Julian Oropeza; Ariana Oropeza and Benjamin Rowan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
