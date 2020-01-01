|
Gary Neal Foushee Gary Neal Foushee, 74, Lenexa, KS, passed away Dec 10, 2019. Service will be held 3pm Sat, Jan 4, 2020 at Shawnee Bible Church, 12921 W 61st St, Shawnee, KS. Please no flowers. Contributions may be made to the church or Kansans For Life, PO Box 4448 OP, KS 66204. Gary was born May 31, 1945 to Joe Neal Foushee and Evelyn LaVaughn (Smith) Foushee in Ottowa, KS. He married Frances Louise Wall on Aug 28, 1965. He graduated Westport Highschool, KC, MO 1962, and attended KCMO Junior College, UMKC, DeVry Institute, and JCCC. Gary served in the Army at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO 1966-1969, as Supply Specialist SP 5. He worked for the following companies: Gulf Research and Dev Co (Spencer Chemical Co) 1964-1973; Langston Labs Inc 1973-1989; PACE Inc Environmental Labs 1989-1995; EPA (contracting thru ManTech Intl and Alion Science and Technology) 1996-2011; and USDA 2012-2019. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Clarence Lee Foushee and Larry Vaughn Foushee. He is survived by wife Frances L (Wall) Foushee; children Charles and Erin Foushee, Neal Foushee, Caleb and Claire Thompson; grandchildren Rowan and Kira Foushee; brother Joe Wayne Foushee; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020