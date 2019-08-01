Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Hummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Paul Hummel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Paul Hummel Obituary
Gary Paul Hummel Gary Paul Hummel, 56, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care on Friday, July 26, 2019 after a courageous three-year battle with Stage IV Lung Cancer. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sun, Aug 4, 2019 at Muehlebach Chapel, 6800 Troost Ave, KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Redemptorist Catholic Church, 3333 Broadway Blvd, KCMO. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Gary wouldn't want anyone to be sad, so please wear bright, happy colors in his honor. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Gilda's Club Kansas City, Human Rights Campaign, or the Gary Hummel Memorial Fund c/o Muehlebach Chapel. Full obit can be viewed at www.muehlebachchapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.