Gary Paul Hummel Gary Paul Hummel, 56, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care on Friday, July 26, 2019 after a courageous three-year battle with Stage IV Lung Cancer. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sun, Aug 4, 2019 at Muehlebach Chapel, 6800 Troost Ave, KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Redemptorist Catholic Church, 3333 Broadway Blvd, KCMO. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Gary wouldn't want anyone to be sad, so please wear bright, happy colors in his honor. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Gilda's Club Kansas City, Human Rights Campaign, or the Gary Hummel Memorial Fund c/o Muehlebach Chapel. Full obit can be viewed at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 1, 2019