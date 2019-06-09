Gary R. Stubbs Gary R Stubbs, 77, of Stuart, Florida, formerly of Shawnee, passed away on April 18, 2019, at the Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart. He was born April 17, 1942, in Fowler, Colorado. Gary was employed by General Motors in Kansas City, KS, for 33 years and was a life-long member of UAW Local 31. After retiring from GM, he worked another 13 years for Enterprise Holdings. Gary enjoyed playing golf and was a devoted fan of the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. He loved time spent with his family and traveling. He delivered Meals-on-Wheels for several years and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS, and will be inurned in the memorial gardens at the church. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Mary Jane Stubbs; sons, Ron (Valentina) of Coral Gables, FL, and Bryan (Joy) of Oberlin, OH; granddaughter, Ruby Harrison Stubbs; and his brother, Edwin Stubbs (Ina) of Lebanon, MO. Other survivors include sister-in-law, Karen (Jim) Gilley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Stubbs; and his sisters, Wilma Swedhin, Leona Stafford and Sally Saunders. Memorial services will be held at the Wesley Covenant Chapel at the church at 11 a.m. June 15. Memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice at Treasure Health, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997 or the .

