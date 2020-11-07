1/1
Gary Ross
1947 - 2020
Gary Ross
March 16, 1947 - October 2, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Gary Dwain Ross, age 73, of Kansas City MO, passed away October 2, 2020 following a two-week affliction with COVID-19. Gary's passing was preceded by those of his father, Finis William Ross, mother Hallie Sue (Treat) (Ross) Hall, and brother David Michael Ross. He is survived by his wife, Hisae (Matsuo) (Gibson) Ross, sister Michelle (Ross) Bright, nephew Jack Bright, niece Andel Bright, Step-Mother Nancy (Hartsock) (King) (Ross) Williams, all of Kansas City; and by his son Aaron F. Ross, of Portland, Oregon.
Gary was born in Springfield, MO. He majored in English at University of Missouri-Columbia, but didn't graduate. Gary's profession was graphic designer, first in the print medium as the page and section layout at The Kansas City Star, later online as VP at Zeko Graphics. He also worked as an Advertising Production Manager at Macy's. His first wife Ruth (Schaefer) Lambert gave birth to their son, Aaron. Ruth soon moved to California with Aaron, and she and Gary were divorced. Gary married Hisae and they lived in Kansas City for decades. Hisae and Gary practiced Nichiren Buddhism and were active members of the Kansas City Buddhist Center of Soka Gakkai International. No formal funeral service planned; his cremated remains will be scattered.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
