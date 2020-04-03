|
Gary Wayne Waller Gary Wayne Waller, age 73, Lee's Summit, MO, was surrounded by family when he peacefully passed on March 29, 2020. A Missouri native, born in Bonne Terre, Gary graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, with a degree in Physical Education. Gary taught high school in Wright City, MO, before joining Montgomery Ward, and moving to Portageville, MO. An easy talker and good at sales, he quickly became district manager and moved his family to Kansas City, MO. Gary worked for Montgomery Ward, The Medicine Shop, Revco, and other sales positions before he retired in 2003 to their farm in Cass County, MO. Gary was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time catching bass with his father and brother on a private lake near Salem, MO, as well as with his children and grandchildren on his ponds when he lived near Greenwood, MO. Gary was an avid golfer. He practiced and honed his golf skills on his own range he created on his property. While he never hit that magical hole-in-one, Gary was a fun and upbeat person who you enjoyed having in your foursome. Two years ago, Gary and his wife Kona Allen Waller made a bold move to Nashville, TN, where they enjoyed live country music and milder winters. Gary enjoyed playing guitar, song writing, BBQ's and social gatherings with his friends and family. Gary was a good friend to many, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Kona, his children from his first marriage, son Chris Waller (Lynn), Lee's Summit, MO, daughter, Lisa Waller Savage (Chase), Cameron, MO; stepson Tim Gilbert (Samantha), Aptos, CA; eleven grandchildren, a niece, nephew and cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Kirby Waller, his father, Clarence Waller, Jr., and his brother, David Waller. The family is planning a Celebration of Gary's Life at a Memorial Weekend BBQ in his honor in Lee's Summit, MO, if circumstances permit. It will be delayed, if necessary. Gary will ultimately be laid to rest in Greenwood, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2020