Gary Wendell Hicks Gary Wendell Hicks passed away on May 27. 2019 at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. A celebration of his life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, June 15 at St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral in Boise. Gary was born on November 11, 1946 and grew up in Kendallville, IN. He played football for the University of Pennsylvania and later served his country in the Vietnam War. Gary and his wife Kay then moved to Kansas City and had two daughters, Alison (Alie) and Molly. A doting father, Gary coached several of their sports teams, all while working and earning an MBA from Rockhurst. Gary and his second wife Annie Kasson Heck were very active members of Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral and enthusiasts of sports and performing arts. They were married 10 years and Gary was a superb stepfather to Jason. When they divorced, Gary joined his daughters in Boise. He immersed himself in St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral, serving as both Director of Children's Formation and Mentor for its Education for Ministry program. Gary loved sports, music, good scotch, good beer, barbecue and most of all, people. He welcomed everyone with his generous eyes and bright smile, glowing with happiness and rarely having an unkind word for anyone. He was a raconteur par excellence who spent his last years exploring Boise with his Waif Fritz and reveling in life as a grandfather and friend to all. His better never walked this Earth. Gary is survived by his brother Sam Hicks; sister Diana Hicks Stewart; daughters Alie Hicks Tenne (Tony) and Molly Hicks Walker (Jonny); 6 amazing grandchildren; stepson Jason Heck; and girlfriend Sandi Burnett. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to one of Gary's favorite non-profits: Spay Neuter Idaho Pets (SNIP); St. Michael's Cathedral; Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral; or your local NPR affiliate.

