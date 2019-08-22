|
Gayann Hamilton On Monday, August 19th, 2019, Gayann Hamilton, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 82 following her courageous journeys with multiple sclerosis and cancer. Gayann was born on October 22nd, 1936, in Kansas City, MO, to James and Atha Riggin. Gayann graduated from Northeast High School. On September 7th, 1957, Gayann was married to her childhood sweetheart John Hamilton. Together they raised their son Jim. Gayann's various skill sets and artful eye were enjoyed by all who knew her through her ability to create a welcoming home, gifted needlepoint pieces, and delicious foods. Gayann dedicated much of her life to volunteering with various organizations. Gayann is survived by her husband, John, son Jim, daughter-in-law Denise and grandchildren Jamie Sperry (husband Steven), Justine, and J.C. and great-grandson Hamilton Sperry. She will be greatly missed by all those who were touched by her loving and understanding guidance to always "be proud". A memorial service will be held Friday, August 22nd, 2019, at the Church of the Resurrection Wesley Chapel at two o'clock p.m. In leui of flowers, donations may be sent to the following organizations: Friends of Special People P.O. Box 480013 K.C., MO 64148 (www.friendsofspecialpeople.com) and Church of the Resurrection 13720 Roe Ave Leawood, KS 66224
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 22, 2019