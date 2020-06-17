Gayle Lynn Bennett-Grant Gayle Lynn Bennett-Grant, 67, passed away at home on June 14, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones after a hard fought battle with liver cancer. Gayle was born on July 26, 1952 in Kansas City, MO to Dale and Alliene Bennett. She graduated from Shawnee Mission West in 1970 and continued her education receiving her BS and MS in sociology from Emporia State University. Gayle was employed for 38 years with Concerned Care, Inc. and worked as director of residential services for the last 16 years until, retiring in 2018. She was a member of the Northland Business Women's Breakfast Club for many years, as well as an active member at North Cross United Methodist Church. Gayle is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharon Petty. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her husband of 34 years, Bill Grant; sister, Sandy Bennett of Marshalltown, IA; brother-in-law, Mike Petty and niece, Kim Petty of Chicago, IL; her beloved dogs and many other extended family members and friends. A visitation will be held at North Cross on Thurs, June 18 from 12:30 PM-1:30 PM. Due to Covid restrictions, masks will be required. Contributions may be made to the University of Kansas Cancer Center or to Kansas City Hospice House. Bill and Sandy would like to thank both organizations for the tremendous care they provided throughout this difficult journey.