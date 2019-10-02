|
|
Gayle Susan Goldsich Gayle Susan Goldsich, 66, of Prairie Village, KS passed away peacefully September 27, 2019 at her home. Gayle was born in Topeka, KS on Dec. 29, 1952. She grew up in Prairie Village and resided there until her passing. Gayle graduated from Loretto Academy in 1971, and went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude, from Fort Hays Kansas State University in 1976. During her career, she provided compassionate care in many capacities. She worked in home health, at Truman Medical Center in the High Risk Ob-Gyn Clinic, at St. Luke's as a post-anesthesia recovery unit nurse, and ultimately as a nurse in the Mother/Baby Unit at OPRMC until her retirement. Gayle was passionate about horses and grew up riding. She excelled at Western Horsemanship, but mostly loved spending a day riding with friends. She found such strength, comfort and freedom riding her cherished horses, Smokey and King Alaban. She was a life-long animal lover and spent her weekends as a volunteer at Animal Haven (now Great Plains SPCA). Gayle had a determination that every spirit deserves to be loved and in a home. She provided a wonderful life to numerous dogs and cats over the years. As a survivor of esophageal cancer, Gayle sought to encourage others despite the challenges she faced. Her participation in the YMCA "Silver Sneakers" program helped to keep her moving and provided friendship. She loved joining fellow parishioners to assist the Poor of Jesus Christ Franciscan Sisters with their ministry to those living on the streets in KCK and KCMO. Most importantly, Gayle found comfort and love in her church community at Queen of the Holy Rosary in Overland Park, KS. Gayle was so appreciative of her friends and neighbors that helped her over the years. She could not have lived as independently as she did without their compassion and willingness to be there for her. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Edward and Marcile Goldsich. She is survived by her brother, Raymond Goldsich (Kathee), and her sister, Dr. Jana Goldsich Mancuso (Jerry). She leaves behind her niece, Dr. Kate Goldsich, and her nephews, Daniel Terreros, Joe Goldsich, Nico Terreros, Matt Goldsich and Pete Goldsich. She loved them all so much. Visitation will begin at 12 PM on Thursday, Oct. 3rd at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W. 71st St., Overland Park, KS, followed by Funeral Mass at 1 PM. Burial in Corinth Cemetery, Prairie Village, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Plains SPCA, KC Pet Project or the Poor of Jesus Christ Franciscan Sister/Friars Ministry. Online condolences at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019