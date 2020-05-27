Gaylord M. Jones Jr. Gaylord Matthew Jones, Jr., age 78, of Bonner Springs, KS., passed away on May 24, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care or the University of Kansas Cancer Center at Westwood. Gaylord was born on Oct. 4, 1941 in Leavenworth, Kansas. He graduated from Bonner Springs High School in the class of 1959. He served in the US Army for two years. He then worked as a High Voltage Electrician at Fort Leavenworth for over 30 years. He married Donna (Johnson) in 1971 and she preceded him in death in 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents Gaylord M. Jones, Sr. & Mary (Reichling) Jones, and one sister Patricia Yonker. Survivors include his three children; Kelly Bland and husband Chuck of Lee's Summit, MO., David Jones and wife Ronay, Mike Jones and wife Lisa all of Basehor, KS. One sister Linda Wilson and husband Marc of CA. Six grandchildren; Thomas Stidham and wife Jackie, Tyler Stidham, Christian Jones, McKenzie Jones, Rylee Jones & Gentry Jones. Two Great-Grandchildren Nicholas and Peyton Stidham.