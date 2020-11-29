1/
Gene Cole
1935 - 2020
Gene Cole
February 23, 1935 - November 23, 2020
Ozark, Missouri - Gene Shepard Cole, 85, of Ozark, Missouri, formerly of Liberty, passed away on November 23rd, 2020, after a long illness.
Gene was born on February 23rd, 1935 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Glen Richard and Vyvyan Shepard Cole. A few hours after his birth, Gene's mother, Vyvyan, passed away due a congenital heart ailment. At the age of 3 days, Gene was sent to live with his aunt and her husband, Lois Cole and Albert Fisher, who lovingly raised him as their own. Gene graduated from Liberty High School in 1953 where he was a member of the track team and wrote a humorous column for the Liberty Bell student newspaper. He served in the Missouri National Guard for eight years and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. Gene was fun-loving and ornery; in his younger days he had a passion for hunting, fishing, hot rods and fast boats. He relished the memories of time spent on his grandparents' farm in Kearney and was a die-hard Chiefs fan.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Diana Gideon Cole; brother Jim Fisher and wife Diane, two sisters; Sally Sartain and husband Larry. and Susie Koch and husband Bob. He is additionally survived by two sons, Scott and wife Ann, Steve and wife Jennifer; two daughters, Micki Wayland and husband Brad, and Kris Brentano and husband Mark; stepdaughters, Janice Gann, and Donna Loftis and husband Steve; sister-in-law Judy Grant and husband Fred. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Gene was proceeded in death by his parents, adoptive parents Albert and Lois Fisher, and a brother, Don Cole.
A memorial service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 28th at Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark, MO. Burial at Sparta Cemetery, Sparta, MO.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Barnes Family Funeral Home
Barnes Family Funeral Home
1700 South 15th Avenue
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-7811
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
I have fond memories of my cousin, Gene, on our grandparents’ farm in the 1960s. My heartfelt condolences to the family. RIP Gene.
Cathy Cole-Perez
Family
November 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Barnes Family Funeral Home
