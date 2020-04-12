|
|
Gene D. Malvitz Gene D. Malvitz, 66, died peacefully at home on April 2, 2020. Our beloved husband, father, brother, 'Papa Gene', son, friend, neighbor, relative, and co-worker who brought us all joy, left our lives too early that day. Gene was retired and lived with his wife Lisa and dog Tober on their beautiful acreage in Lone Jack, MO. He is survived by his spouse; his children Jacob Malvitz (Brittney) and Jordan Malvitz; grandchildren Wyatt and Eli Malvitz; father Wayne Malvitz, siblings Gary Malvitz (Becky), Ken Malvitz, David Malvitz, (Donna), and Donna McElroy (Danny), as well as numerous extended relatives young and old. He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy and sister Mary Kaye. Gene's career was a combination of skilled craftsmanship and musicianship. He was a millwright for Owens Corning and held other skilled trade positions throughout the Midwest. He had a successful music career as both solo artist and frontman with the Country Strangers. Cancer gradually took Gene's ability to sing, swallow, and eat normally. But it could never dampen his bigger-than-life personality, his loving and thoughtful consideration for family and friends, or his positivity and exceptional humor and goofiness. The image of our smiles reflected in his sparkling blue eyes will always be cherished by those of us who knew and loved him. A virtual Memorial Service and Open House will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 2:00 pm Central Time. Details on memorial page https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/GeneMalvitz/ In lieu of flowers, we request memorial contributions to specifically benefit the Palliative Medicine Division Legacy Fund at www.kuendowment.org/give. Alternatively, to recognize the condition his daughter Jordan suffers from, donations to the Epilepsy Foundation https://efmk.org are also appreciated.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020