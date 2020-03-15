|
|
Gene L. Slack Gene L. Slack passed away on March 4, 2020 in Leawood, Kansas with family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Gerri Slack (married 1981) and his six children David (Cheryl) Slack, Celina, TX; Tom (Jeannie) Slack, Leawood, KS; Janis (Tom) Fitch, Scottsdale, AZ; Jill (Brent) Beckman, Leawood, KS; Nancy (Chip) Davis, Evergreen, CO; Carol (Lisa Lusk) Slack, Leawood, KS. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Lois Slack, Sister Patti (Slack) Clark and brother Kenneth Slack. Gene was born December 31, 1929 in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas to Harold and Lois Slack. Gene graduated from high school in Oskaloosa, Iowa in 1948, earning all-state honors in basketball. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education and played on the golf and basketball teams. Gene married Mildred Steward in 1951. They moved to Newton, Kansas in 1953. Gene was a man of service and civic leadership, serving on local and state school boards, recognized in 1964 by the state Chamber of Commerce for distinguished service and by the Jaycees as one of three Outstanding Young Men in Kansas. He owned or was employed by Goering Insurance, Hersberger/Slack and Heinze Insurance. Gene will be interred at Greenwood Cemetery, Newton. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke's Midwest Ear Institute and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Please send cards to the attention of Gerri Slack, 500 W. Bluestem, Apt. C-2, North Newton, KS 67117 and/or Carol Slack, 14340 Norwood St., Leawood, KS 66224.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020