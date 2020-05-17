Gene M. Hummel Gene M. Hummel was born on November 12, 1926 in Lancaster, Ohio. His parents were Ivan (Bill) Hummell and Mildred Black Hummell of Canal Winchester, Ohio. Gene grew up on a farm in rural central Ohio. In 1944, during his senior year in high school, at the age of 17, Gene enlisted in the US Navy (Naval Aviation) and served during WWII. Part of his training was received at Miami University, Dartmouth College, and the University of North Carolina. Upon return from the service, Gene graduated from The Ohio State University with degrees in Agriculture and Engineering, 1949/1950. Gene was active in sports, and it was after playing in a fast pitch software game he met his future wife, Jeannine Lane. They were married on June 17, 1950 and have shared a life of deep love, joy, accomplishment, and devotion to each other and family. Gene spent eleven years in the aerospace industry last serving as Production Control Chief for Martin-Marietta in Orlando, Florida. While in Florida Gene became a member of the Community of Christ Church. Subsequently Gene was ordained to the priesthood and served as the District President until 1961 when he became a full-time appointee minister. During Gene's tenure with the Community of Christ church he served as San Francisco/Hawaii Stake Bishop returning to Independence, Mo. in 1970 where he fulfilled positions as Center Stake Bishop, Member of the Presiding Bishopric and then, in 1988, was ordained the Presiding Bishop of the church. As Presiding Bishop, Gene traveled extensively throughout the world and had a major role in directing the construction of the Temple in Independence, Mo. Gene retired in 1992 Gene was active in the community including serving on the boards of Independence Regional Health Center, HealthNet, Community Services League, and was Vice President of the Independence Chamber of Commerce. Gene also served on the boards of Independence First National Bank, Kansas City Center Bank, Boatman's Bank, and Nations Bank. Gene was a Rotarian. Gene and Jeannine enjoyed their retirement years with family and friends in the Lee's Summit/Independence, Missouri area and in Sun City, Arizona. Survivors include son Dr. Greg Hummel (Ann); son Mike Hummel (Mary); granddaughters Jennifer Carlisle (Dr. Jack); Amy Stechman (Brock); Sarah Young; Kristin Gill (Chad); Erica Dyer (Zach); 15 great grandchildren and many cherished friends. Gene is preceded in death by his parents and a younger brother Richard (Dick) Hummell. In lieu of flowers, contributions maybe made to The Community of Christ Church or The Save Mount Diablo Fund (www.savemountdiablo.org) in memory of Gene. Due to COVID-19, Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speak Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.