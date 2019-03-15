|
|
Gene Reese Gene Reese, 86 years of age, passed away on the eve of his 67th wedding anniversary, on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Pleasant Valley, MO, with his wife by his side. He was born to Leo L. Reese and Anna V. Reese on November 26, 1932 at their home in North Kansas City, MO. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1950. Gene married Mary L. Duncan on March 9, 1952. They had three children: Jo Lynn, Jeffrey and Kerry. Gene is survived by his beloved wife Mary L. Reese: children: Jo Lynn (Robert) Forsythe, Jeffrey Reese and Kerry (Edward) Webb; four grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family will not be having any services .
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2019