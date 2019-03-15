Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
For more information about
Gene Reese
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Reese

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gene Reese Obituary
Gene Reese Gene Reese, 86 years of age, passed away on the eve of his 67th wedding anniversary, on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Pleasant Valley, MO, with his wife by his side. He was born to Leo L. Reese and Anna V. Reese on November 26, 1932 at their home in North Kansas City, MO. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1950. Gene married Mary L. Duncan on March 9, 1952. They had three children: Jo Lynn, Jeffrey and Kerry. Gene is survived by his beloved wife Mary L. Reese: children: Jo Lynn (Robert) Forsythe, Jeffrey Reese and Kerry (Edward) Webb; four grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family will not be having any services .
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now