Gene Richard Feaster PhD Dr. Gene Feaster, 101, of Overland Park, KS, passed away February 1, 2020. Born September 19, 1918, in Winfield, KS, he was the son of George Dewey Feaster and Ethel L. (Yarbrough) Feaster. He graduated from Winfield High as valedictorian of the class of 1936. Dr. Feaster received a BA degree in Chemistry from the University of Kansas at Lawrence in 1940 and continued his post-graduate work in Physics. During World War II, he worked at RCA Electronic Tube Division in Harrison, NJ. At RCA and subsequently at Westinghouse, he was a thermionic cathode specialist, rising to the position of Advisory Engineer. After the war and upon completion of his PhD in Physics from KU, he worked at Westinghouse Electronic Tube Division in Horseheads, NY. While there, he married Ida Johnson, received 10 U.S. patents, earned his pilot's license, and was twice named "Inventor of the Year." In 1974 he took a position with the Optical Products division of Corning Glass in Corning, NY. Dr. Feaster switched to Medical Physics in 1976 and interned at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. In 1977 he accepted a position as Medical Physicist and Assistant Professor at the University of Kansas Medical Center. While there he invented Superflab, a synthetic gel used during radiotherapy of cancer tumors. After his retirement he volunteered as a computer expert at Shawnee Mission and Overland Park Regional Medical Centers. In addition to work, Dr. Feaster enjoyed listening to music, studying astronomy, flying planes, and working as an amateur ham radio operator. Encouraged by his mother, a teacher, and with unlimited access to the Winfield Carnegie library, he became a voracious and lifelong reader. He was a member of Sigma Xi and Alpha Chi Sigma. He was co-editor of the book Crossed-Field Microwave Devices. In 2015 he was honored with the Marty Hegarty Life Time Achievement and Distinguished Citizen Award. Dr. Feaster's philanthropic efforts will make the world better for generations. At KU, he created the Gene R. Feaster Physics Scholarship and the Gene R. Feaster Nursing Scholarship. He also established the Ida Johnson Feaster Professorship in Interprofessional Practice and Education. These scholarships have already benefitted more than 40 students. He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Ida Johnson, his ex-wife, Geraldine Rewerts, and his dear friend, and companion Ardith McDowell. His friends, colleagues, caregivers and assistant/advocate, Betty R. Crumpton, will miss his analytical mind, keen sense of humor and his inherent frugality, an interesting counterpoint to his wonderful generosity. Any memorial contribution may be made to a .
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020