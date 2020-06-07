Gene W. Wilkinson Gene W. Wilkinson, 86, of Overland Park, KS, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 3. Gene was a devoted husband, loving father and proud grandfather. The only child of Claude M. and Marion E. (Phillips) Wilkinson, he was born on April 8, 1934, in Topeka, KS. He graduated from Highland Park High School. He learned data processing when computers took up entire floors of buildings and required punch cards. He served in the U.S. Army in 1956-58, stationed in Chicago, IL, doing data processing. He later worked for Univac/Sperry/Unisys and Sprint North Supply. In retirement, he did some volunteer work at the Mount Carmel Wilhelmina Gill Multi-Service Center in Kansas City, KS where his wife worked. He was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church. He married his wife of 58 years, Mary, in 1961 and they moved to the Kansas City area eventually settling in Overland Park where they welcomed three daughters. Gene was selfless in his devotion to his family. Being a child of the depression, he worked hard to make sure his family had everything they needed. At one time, he was sent to an out-of-town client site for over a year, only coming home a few weekends because that is what he needed to do. He fixed bikes, played ball, helped catch frogs and played games with his girls. He loved cars and over the years owned many that he wished he still had. He enjoyed watching the Royals and had been convinced that football was worth his time as wellbut only the Chiefs (or the "Chefs" when things weren't going so well). He had a great sense of humor and loved April Fool's Day pranks. Gene was always willing to help friends or his kidsespecially if it got him out of "honey dos" at home. He also enjoyed visiting Branson and particularly liked going to Silver Dollar City. Gene remembered fondly many evenings and weekends of babysitting his eldest grandson, Davin, often referring to him as the son he never had. He loved spoiling him with inappropriate treats right before dinner and taught him the finer points of recliner napping. He was "Nan Nan" to Davin, Joshua, Julian, Owen, Laura, Oscar and Kevyn. He also leaves behind his wife, Mary (Stritzinger); daughters, Nancy (Mike), Lisa and Gina (Luis). He will be missed by his niece, Margaret; nephews, John and Mike; cousins, Shirley and Gary. He was very fortunate to have kind neighbors and a number of close friends that he counted as family. His cat, Emme, will also miss him and his generous treat-giving ways. He has left his family and friends with many fond memories, happy stories and funny sayings. We appreciate the support of the staff at DaVita Dialysis Clinic in Lenexa, the Lenexa Police and Fire Departments, Johnson County MedAct and the staff of Glenwood Village of Overland Park. A visitation will begin at 9:30am, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10am, Tuesday, June 9 at Queen of the Holy Rosary, Overland Park, KS. Burial will follow mass in Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Topeka, KS. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge. com