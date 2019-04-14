Gene Wilmoth Gene Wilmoth, 95, Olathe, Kansas, passed away on April 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Gene was born December 3rd, 1923 in Kansas City, Missouri to Raymond and Anna Wilmoth. People who knew Gene knew of his love and devotion to family and friends. He will be remembered for his love of the automobile industry, golfing, cocktail hour, frequent lunches with exceptional friends and his impeccable taste. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Raymond and Anna; two sisters, Gladys and Helen; one brother, Leo; spouse Betty and grandson, Brett Hawkins. Gene is survived by one Sister, Anne; daughters, Diana Wilmoth and Pam (Dan) Gough; granddaughter, Erin (Johnny) Brockus; great-grandchildren, Wally and Wilson Brockus. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 4:30pm - 7pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Association, 6400 Prospect Ave, Suite 300A, Kansas City, Missouri, 64132.



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary