Geneva L. Priest Geneva L. Priest, 93, Mission, Kansas passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Avenue, Kansas City, KS. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Sug was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister, her granddaughter Amber, and her husband, Arthur Priest. She is survived by her children, Barbara, Patty, Nick Jr. and wife Lesa, and Mary. Her grandchildren Karen, Sarah and husband Justin, Whitney and husband Trey, Abigail, Nick III and wife Michelle, Maxwell, 8 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and many nieces and nephews. Sug's family would like to thank Ascend Hospice and the staff at Heritage of Overland Park for their loving care and everyone for their love and support during this time of sorrow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Armourdale Community Center in Kansas City, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 28, 2019