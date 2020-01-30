|
Geneva Lee (Mhoon) Culp Geneva Lee (Mhoon) Culp, 88 of Leawood, Ks., passed away January 27, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1931, in Seneca, Mo., to Leo and Eudora Mhoon. As a young woman, Geneva had a great love for music, singing in choirs from High school age to the present day. She graduated from Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. A school teacher in Joplin, Missouri. Geneva married Dean Culp of Seneca, Mo. on December 19, 1952. She was a member of PEO. A longtime member of Old Mission Methodist and Church of the Resurrection. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Culp. She is survived by her children; Vicki Culp-Smith of Leawood, Ks., Greg Culp of Lee's Summit, Mo., and Kevin Culp of Wentzville, Mo.; many grandchildren and many wonderful friends. Visitation at 1:00 with service following at 1:30, Friday, January 31, at Church of the Resurrection Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, Ks. Burial immediately following at Johnson County Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Ks. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Susan G. Komen, 8900 State Line Road #333, Leawood, KS 66206, komenkswmo.org To leave condolences and fond memories for the family, visit www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 30, 2020