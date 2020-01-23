|
Genevieve Clara Garrison 1/21/1938 - 1/18/2020 Genevieve "Jenny" Clara Garrison, 81, of Excelsior Springs, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at home in Excelsior Springs. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs. The funeral will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Jenny was born January 21, 1938, in Glasgow, MO. She is the daughter of the late Clarence and the late Genevieve (Flaspohler) Yung. She married Lincoln "Gary" Garrison on August 11, 1962, in Moberly, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband on June 30, 2004. She is survived by three sons: Gary (Nona) Garrison, Kenneth (Cheryl) Garrison, and Mike (Katherine) Garrison; one sister: Martha Ann Strodtman; and three brothers: Robert Yung, Charles Yung, Eugene Yung; eight grandchildren: Alyssa Ray, Nicole Buhrman, William Garrison, Steven Garrison, Nathan Garrison, Jacob Garrison, Mason Garrison, Nicholas Garrison; and many great-grandchildren. Jenny was preceded in death by her son: Alan Garrison; daughter-in-law: Pam Garrison; brothers: Clarence Yung, Buddy Yung, and John Ray Yung; and sister: Mary Jo Yung.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020