|
|
Genevieve Elizabeth Mehan Genevieve Elizabeth Mehan, 96, of Shawnee, KS passed away on February 3. Visitation will be held from 11:00-12:00 Monday, February 10, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Road, Independence, MO. Funeral mass will begin at 12pm with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Salvation Army or Catholic Charities. Genevieve was born January 19, 1924 in Wathena, KS. She was the oldest of ten children. At age 19, she came to Kansas City, MO. She worked at Wilcox Electric where she met her future husband. She married Ora Mehan at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Kansas City, MO on April 27, 1957. Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ora, her parents, Joseph and Josephine Miller, and her sisters, Esther Saxton and Henrietta Fortney. Survivors include her son Craig Mehan (Carla), daughters, Karen Adkins and Denise Sandusky (Tim), grandchildren, Brandon and Shawn Adkins, Michelle Scott (Adkins), Connor Mehan, and great-grandchild Nora Scott, and brothers Eugene, Alfred, Ray, and Donald Miller, and sisters, Georgia Hampton, Alveria Bartkoski, and JoAnn Sittenauer. Genevieve was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2020