Genevieve I Barnett Genevieve I Barnett, 79, Kansas City, Mo., passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday May 14, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am. and the funeral service will follow from 11-12 pm. at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, Raytown, Mo. Graveside services will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville Mo. Genevieve was born November 26, 1940 in Blairstown Mo. She is preceded in death by her sisters Louise Simpson, Linda Sanders, and brother John Stewart. Survivors include her mother, Lavina Boothe; sons, Richard Stewart, Mike, Roger, Rodney, Craig, Bryan, Keith(Tina) Barnett; sisters, Joyce Reiss, Elaine Boothe, and Dorothy Erecius; 12 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Arrangements Heartland Cremations & Burial Society, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd. Raytown, 816 313-1677.



