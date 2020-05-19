Genevieve I. Barnett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve I Barnett Genevieve I Barnett, 79, Kansas City, Mo., passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday May 14, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am. and the funeral service will follow from 11-12 pm. at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, Raytown, Mo. Graveside services will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville Mo. Genevieve was born November 26, 1940 in Blairstown Mo. She is preceded in death by her sisters Louise Simpson, Linda Sanders, and brother John Stewart. Survivors include her mother, Lavina Boothe; sons, Richard Stewart, Mike, Roger, Rodney, Craig, Bryan, Keith(Tina) Barnett; sisters, Joyce Reiss, Elaine Boothe, and Dorothy Erecius; 12 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Arrangements Heartland Cremations & Burial Society, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd. Raytown, 816 313-1677.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heartland Cremation and Burial
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
816-313-1677
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved